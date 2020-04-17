Acer Extends Warranty of all products for a period of 60 Days amidst lockdown

Acer India, the global PC brand today has announced extension of standard warranty for entire range of its products by 60 days from the date of suspension of the lockdown. This is going to be applicable for products whose warranty have been expired in this lockdown period.

So, customers can avail this warranty in case an issue arises with their products. Acer has also come up with ‘Book Now and Pay Later’ option for it’s consumers to line-up their desired products so that it will be instantly delivered to them as soon as the lockdown releases. This includes features like GST ready e-invoices, multiple payment options for ease-in process and transaction.

Commenting on the announcement, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “In order to reassure that our customer is at peace during lockdown period, we have decided to provide 60 days extended warranty on all our products whose warranty is expiring during this lockdown phase.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has indeed put the world on hold. Like many other countries, India has been on lockdown since 23rd March. Amongst various other constraints that it brings, the lockdown has also created an issue for electronic users who are looking to get their devices repaired. It’s exceptionally difficult for people whose devices are reaching the end of the warranty period. Through this initiative, Acer also wishes to strengthen its connection with its buyers and build greater affinity to the brand by encouraging customers to stay calm and safe during ongoing pandemic.