Acer declared as the No.1 PC Gaming Notebook Brand for 2018

Acer, one of the world’s leading gaming PC makers has successfully retained its spot of being the “No.1 PC Gaming Laptop Brand” in India throughout 2018, as per leading research firm.

Acer gained the top spot in the gaming market with its critically acclaimed and widely popular Predator and Nitro gaming series. Acer in India has the widest portfolio of PC gaming products which includes laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories specifically designed for beginners to professional gamers. Acer has maintained the No. 1 position for 2018 w.r.t unit shipments.

Commenting on the achievement, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer said, “We are extremely delighted to have successfully maintained the No.1 position in the gaming laptop category. Acer has always been committed towards developing remarkable gaming notebooks, desktops and monitors which caters to specific needs of a gamer while also developing the entire ecosystem to support the growth of gaming in India.”

Acer ended Q4 2018 with a dominating 41.05% marketing share and rounded of 2018 with 34.2% marketing share to gain No.1 spot as per IDC Asia Pacific Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, February 2019 release. Acer has been working towards building strong foothold in the Indian gaming industry. The company has achieved many milestones in gaming by launching an array of innovative gaming products like Predator 21X -World’s first curved Screen Gaming laptop, Predator Triton 700- Ultra-thin Gaming Notebook, the gargantuan Thronos gaming cave and other high-end gaming accessories, Predator gaming monitors and more.

To add to this growing gaming fever in the country, Acer also organized Asia’s largest DOTA2 and PUBG gaming tournament – The Asia Pacific Predator League to encourage the budding e-sports players in India. Acer’s objective is to grow the gaming market holistically by supporting the industry through cutting-edge products, training and professional e-sports event.