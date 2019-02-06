Acer Debuts Two Sleek Chromebases for Meetings and Productivity

Acer debuted two sleek and elegantly designed Chromebases — the Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 for effortless video conferencing with Google Hangouts Meet, and the Acer Chromebase 24I2, an all-in-one Chrome device designed to fill multiple roles, either as an individual desktop working device, or as an in-store kiosk.

“Building on the success of the world’s first Chromebase with Intel Core processors in 2016, we’re launching the new Acer Chromebase 24I2 with a performance boost and a refreshed sleek design,” said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Support for Google Play and Google Assistant will enable new experiences for consumers, while education and commercial customers will appreciate the other enhancements across the board.”

The Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 is a dedicated all-in-one touchscreen video conferencing system designed for individuals and small to medium-sized spaces, such as phone booths, huddle spaces and desktops. It helps businesses remotely collaborate and engage with colleagues and customers as though they were in the same room. Users can immediately make conference calls arranged and scheduled using Gmail and Google Calendar, or simply by clicking a shareable link. It supports up to 25 callers out of the box through Google Hangouts Meet, up to 50 callers with Google’s G Suite Business, and up to 100 callers with G Suite Enterprise. Users without a Google account can also join the call as a guest by simply clicking the meeting invitation link.

The Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 has everything users need to get started out of the box. They feature a large 24-inch Full HD adjustable touch display, providing 250 nits of brightness for crystal clear video. The integrated 5MP wide-angle webcam accommodates groups in large or small rooms ensuring nobody is left out of the meeting. They have dual microphones that pick up voice loud and clear, and two stereo speakers for sharper audio so listeners never miss a word.

The Acer Chromebase Meetings 24V2 boots up in seconds and provides video conferences that run smoother thanks to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This makes it ideal for customers who require lagless conferencing and clear picture-in-picture presentations.

The Acer Chromebase 24I2, powered by Chrome OS, provides a streamlined experience filling multiple roles in modern small and medium business. With an optional touch display, it’s ideal as an individual desktop working device, or as a shared workstation. It can be deployed as a customer self-service tool placed in store fronts, in-store kiosks, hotel lobbies, supermarkets, and other businesses with customer facing scenarios. Businesses will appreciate the faster boot times, increased security, easier network and cloud management and applications that can be accessed and opened faster.