Acer Announces New Swift 5 Notebook

Acer announced its new Swift 5 notebook that offers a new take on productivity, powerful yet light enough to be carried around throughout the day. The ultraportable device is a beacon of both design and performance, sporting a professional aesthetic that is backed up by impressive functionality. This year’s model features ultra-narrow bezels that allow for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and new colors, such as mist green.

“The new Swift 5 pushes the envelope on what thin-and-light notebooks can be,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “A productivity powerhouse housed in a sleek and ultraportable chassis, the Swift 5 is an excellent option for professionals who are always on the move and seeking a device capable of keeping up with them.”

The Acer Swift 5 is an ultrathin-and-light notebook that sits at the intersection of style, power and portability. Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis is made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, allowing it to pack the next gen Intel® Core™ processors with powerful integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture and optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPUs while staying under 1 kg1 (2.2 lbs). This power makes it possible to seamlessly run multiple applications at once, and 1 TB of high-speed PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX ensures that they load quickly. Furthermore, those in the office or on a conference call will appreciate the ability to control how much sound the device makes by alternating between three cooling modes: silent, normal or performance.

The Swift 5 has an elegant design that comes in two color palates: mist green or safari gold, both with gold accents. The notebook’s all-metal chassis is defined by confidently sharp angles and a minimalist profile that makes it an excellent option for image-conscious professionals. That being said, the Swift 5’s design is not all about looks. This year’s model includes a specially designed hinge that slightly elevates the device while the screen is opened, allowing for a more ergonomic typing experience, better thermal performance and, most notably, makes the device’s beautiful screen more prominent.

Opening the notebook reveals a generously large trackpad and a 14-inch FHD IPS[iv] touchscreen display, both of which support multi-finger gestures to offer an incredibly intuitive experience. The screen features 300 nits brightness1, covers 72% of the NTSC gamut and is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, creating a vivid and immersive viewing experience that makes the Swift 5 perfect for enjoying movies and relaxing after work.

The Swift 5 features a large 56 Wh1 battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged in a pinch, granting 4 hours of use[vi] off just a 30-minute charge-time. A host of connectivity options such as USB Type-C, Thunderbolt™ and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0, make it an excellent choice for professionals and users who need to work on the go. For convenience and security, the Swift 5 is also equipped with an embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. It also supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.