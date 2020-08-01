Acer Announces ‘Acer Day 2020’ Campaign

Acer announced the return of the ‘Acer Day’ campaign, which is the company’s annual grand global promotional event of the year that starts from 1st August to 10th August 2020. To avail the offers, customers can purchase exclusively from Acer Mall & Acer E-store. Acer is launching the campaign simultaneously in seven other countries to enhance the brand image and value among the young generation. This year the theme is “Feel the Vibe” based on the intention to connect everyone on the Acer platform through an amazing, young, trendy, and technology campaign.

The campaign is conceptualized using insights on what drives the youth of today. This Acer Day, consumers can avail several exciting offers on its range of consumer notebooks, Gaming Laptops, and Desktops. The offer bundle includes a Two-year additional warranty, 1 year Accidental Damage Protection, Bluetooth speakers and a free Antivirus software. In addition to these, consumers purchasing select gaming laptops will also get free PUBG & Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition game codes.

Commenting on the special occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India on this announcement said, “Acer day is our Asia Pacific wide annual brand event of the year which provides us a platform to connect more closely with our customers at multiple levels. Being a customer-centric company, we are excited to engage with our consumers and bring to them special offers on our range of products.”