Acer Announced new TravelMate P6 Series Notebook

Acer announced its latest addition to its iconic TravelMate P6 series, a thin, light, and durable commercial Windows 10 Pro notebook series built for professionals that travel frequently or work in the field. Robust and powerful with up to 20 hours1 of battery life, it’s built to withstand life on the road and support heavy workloads.

The Acer TravelMate P614-51 sports a premium quality magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that is stronger and lighter than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness. It also gives the laptop a sleek and modern aesthetic. Weighing just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg) and measuring only 0.6 inches (16.6 mm), it’s easy to take on the road. With up to 20 hours1 of battery life, professionals can stay productive on transcontinental flights or work through two full days on the go without having to recharge.This high-performance notebook can also be charged up to 50 percent in less than 45 minutes.

Powerful, the new Windows 10 Pro notebooks are packed with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 24GB DDR4 memory, up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, and up to 1TB of responsive Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD using NVMe technology for speeding through editing large spreadsheets, and creating presentations. The TravelMate P614-51 makes sharing and collaborating easy with a 180-degree hinge design, enabling it to lay flat for sharing the display with others.

“We’re excited to bring our professional customers a thinner and lighter version of our popular Acer TravelMate P6 series with an exceptionally long battery life,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “We’re confident they’ll appreciate the ability to work for two days without having to recharge, in addition to the notebook’s even more durable chassis and enhanced security.”

“Acer’s new TravelMate is built tough and packed with powerful security features,” said Mark Linton, General Manager, Consumer and Device Sales, Microsoft Corp. “The TravelMate also combines durability and portability with its lightweight design, long battery life, and impressive processing power that is sure to appeal to a wide range of customers.”

The TravelMate P614-51’s 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display delivers accurate color with 170-degree wide viewing angles. Full-sized and back-lit, the keyboard provides comfortable typing and enables travelers to work in low-light areas, such as in airplane cabins and on trains. A damage-resistant, ultra-responsive Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchpad enables precise gesture controls and swiping. Compared to traditional mylar, Corning Gorilla Glass is tougher, more resistant to scratches, and easier to clean.

Skype for Business-certified, the TravelMate P614-51 delivers crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away. Users can use the Cortana® personal digital assistant to send voice commands for staying organized, playing music and managing the home remotely.

The TravelMate P614-51 is designed to handle the bumps and bangs of airport security checks, accidental drops, and other mishaps. It complies with MIL-STD 810G2, 810F, a set of U.S. military grade standards that define the durability of a wide range of products. The testing follows stringent procedures such as a drop test involving 26 drops from a height of approximately 48 inches (122 cm) on various parts of the frame — landing on 2 inches of plywood placed on concrete. Other tests check the laptop’s resistance to rain, humidity, and extreme temperatures.