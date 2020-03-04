Accops wins PPPA Excellence Award

Accops Systems announced that it has won the Technical Innovation Award at the PPPA Meet 2020, Mumbai for its Zero Trust Security Solution to tackle relentless cyber attacks by isolating internet from internal corporate networks.

“The Technical Innovation Award is a testimony to our finest product innovation and technology, serving critical industries. PPPA Meet by ISA-Mumbai section gave us an excellent platform to showcase our expertise in Propriety Workspace Virtualization solution in front of a myriad audience with stakes in areas majorly automation, manufacturing, consultants, EPC companies and academicians, related to the power, petroleum and process industry domain. As automation is taking over all major industries, it is crucial that industries adopt technologies that are safer and speeds up access to their IT infrastructures,” said Vijender Yadav, CEO at Accops Systems Private Limited.

The Power, Petroleum and Process Automation (PPPA) Meet 2020, was organized by International Society of Automation (ISA) Maharashtra Section, at Hotel Taj, Santa Cruz, Mumbai on February 7th and 8th, 2020. The event was dedicated to bring together all the stakeholders and to facilitate high-level interface among all the decision-makers of the Power, Petroleum and Process industry.

Accops has been receiving industry accolades for its solutions and technology in Secure Workspace Virtualization. Earlier, ACCOPS Systems was already awarded the ‘Most Innovative Indian Product for SMEs’ by a jury of CIOs at SME Channels Conclave & Awards 2018.