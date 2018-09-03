Accops Records YoY Growth of 100%; Targets to Double this Year

Accops Systems announced that it has recorded a promising growth of 100 percent in FY2017-18 and targets to double the revenue this year. This impressive growth coming from BFSI, Government and Healthcare industries has led the expansion of its business in Japan and UAE. Accops’ solution suite has grown over the years to include workspace virtualization, multi-factor authentication and is now moving towards workspace aggregation.

Accops saw a very good growth in the expansion of its partner network last year. Active re-sellers have tripled in last 1 year and numbers of active POCs have grown to 5X. Accops’ national distributor BrightStar Telecommunications India and SI’s like Hitachi Systems Microclinic, Akshara, Nettech lab, Ashtec, Orient Technologies etc. will continue to play a major role towards achieving the revenue targets for this year.

“Our vision is to become the de-facto solution providers when it comes to business requirements related to Secure Application Access. We are invited for all VDI and MFA POCs across verticals and customers of all size”, said Vijender Yadav, CEO at Accops Systems Private Limited. “By 2020, we target to see Accops as a market leader in workspace virtualization and workspace aggregation in India, APAC and MEA regions.”

Accops has gained 500+ customers across the globe and has successfully delivered quality secured remote access technology products. Accops products solve security issues while reducing the compliance complexities. Apart from its popular products in the most popular regulated industries like BFSI, Government and Healthcare; Accops’ has built a vertical specific solution for education industry. It solves a significant problem for educational institutes and training departments. This product is applicable to large number of students and hence the volumes generated are expected to be quite high.