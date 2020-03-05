Accops helps Urban Cooperative Banks adhere to RBI’s New Cybersecurity Guidelines

Accops Systems announced the steps Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) can adopt to adhere to the cybersecurity guidelines mandated by RBI. With a vision to increase stability within the Indian banking sphere, the RBI has instituted clear guidelines in handing and processing information to ensure that all data leaks are reported at the right time and security measures are put in place immediately.

Accops has come forth with a step-by-step compliance structure that UCBs can adopt to have a holistic and integrated approach towards cybersecurity operation transformation. Accops has carefully reviewed the requirements of the RBI guidelines and is equipped to solve cybersecurity issues while reducing the compliance complexities for UCBs.

“We focus on the different levels of security compliance mandated by RBI and provide customized solutions to reframe the security infrastructure of the UCBs. Accops provides products and solution frameworks that help organizations be future ready. As the company is truly Indian, the team understands the market and offers local service support round the clock,” said Vijender Yadav, CEO at Accops Systems Private Limited.

“Accops is the best choice as we deliver business applications with highest security and efficiency at acceptable TCO. Apart from providing direct and local support, our comprehensive solutions give better ROI,” he further added.