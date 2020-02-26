Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Pune

Accenture opened its third Innovation Hub in India, expanding its innovation capabilities for clients. The Accenture Innovation Hub in Pune provides an immersive environment for clients to co-innovate with Accenture experts in a variety of industries and across a range of advanced technologies, including extended reality, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, blockchain and quantum computing, among others.

Part of Accenture’s global innovation network, the Innovation Hub in Pune will seamlessly integrate with the Innovation Hub in Bengaluru and the Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, and will bring best of innovations and capabilities from India using state-of-the-art collaboration technologies.

“Rapid technology innovations are increasing the competitive pressure on businesses across the globe. At Accenture, we are focused on helping our clients predict and prepare for these changes by applying advanced technologies to shape their future,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “Our new Innovation Hub in Pune will bring together the best of Accenture’s technology and innovation capabilities from around the world, enable our clients to scale their technology investments and boost their business outcomes across the enterprise, and create new opportunities for local talent.”

Located in SP Infocity in Pune, the new innovation hub will have more than 1,200 people working out of it and will feature Accenture’s second Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region. The Nano Lab will showcase the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide, featuring uses for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and quantum computing. It will allow clients to connect with researchers in Accenture Labs globally through immersive sessions and workshops.

Some of the focus areas of the innovation hub include helping clients develop new customer experiences using digital technologies to address the growing complexity of brand-customer interaction, and using the Industry X.0 framework and resources to help clients accelerate innovation outcomes and recast business models.

Accenture Innovation Hubs are an integral part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, which brings together capabilities needed to ideate, prototype, build and scale disruptive solutions for clients across geographies and industries. The Innovation Hub in Pune will join others in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, India; Recife and Sao Paulo, Brazil; Toronto, Canada; Shenzhen, China; Helsinki, Finland; Tokyo; Zurich; Perth, Australia; Singapore; and 11 Innovation Hubs in the United States, including Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Houston; New York; San Francisco; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.