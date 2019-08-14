Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to Help Clients Accelerate Innovation

Accenture in collaboration with Pegasystems Inc. has launched Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to help clients accelerate the development of innovative solutions which can reduce risk and cost. Located within select Accenture Innovation Hubs in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with plans to expand to Latin America, the studios help clients envision the art of the possible with Pega technology.

The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst bring together consultants from both organizations to work side-by-side with clients, collaborating to reimagine the customer experience. They leverage Accenture’s design thinking approach to rapidly develop, prototype and pilot innovative solutions, combined with Pega Catalyst, which can enable clients to create effective business applications in as little as a few days while setting the stage for long-term transformation.

“These new studios combine the power of Accenture and Pega to help our clients jump-start innovation by envisioning differentiated and simplified customer journeys,” said David Steuer, managing director, Accenture Intelligent Software Engineering Services. “Whether they want to better align business goals with the end-to-end customer experience, or explore new ways to leverage their existing Pega investments, the studios create an open space for our clients to experiment.”

Accenture has a longstanding relationship with Pega and has conducted more than 500 Pega client engagements over the past four years, working with companies such as NASCO and HM Health Solutions to drive transformation.

“As part of our ongoing effort to embrace innovative technologies that enable us to best serve our clients, we’ve worked with Accenture and Pega over the past several years to reinvent our customer service product offering,” said John Ladaga, president and CEO, NASCO. “We’ve seen first-hand the business outcomes that Accenture and Pega can deliver, and we’re looking forward to experiencing the Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst as we continue to work to differentiate the customer experience for our clients.”

Mick Malec, president and chief operating officer, HM Health Solutions, added, “Accenture and Pega have been valuable partners in bringing innovative technology solutions to our platform. The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst brings together powerful capabilities from both organizations and presents an exciting new opportunity for us to innovate together.”

Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems, said, “As organizations tackle digital transformation initiatives, they need access to the right capabilities and technologies that will help them maximize their opportunity and address the inevitable challenges they will face. The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst are the culmination of a longstanding alliance, bringing together industry-leading capability and solutions that help our clients rapidly create scalable solution prototypes to unlock value and innovate quickly.”