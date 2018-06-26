Accelerate Business Transformation with GCR’s Cloud-Based IoT Solutions

Cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are transforming the ways the companies are doing business today. IoT solutions are helping businesses to understand their customers/markets by providing intelligent inputs and feedback and in turn enabling them to monitor and manage their resources for optimum returns. Multi-function IoT solutions require integration of multiple solutions on to a single technology platform. Global Channel Resources India Pvt. Ltd. (GCR India) offers vertical focused, comprehensive IoT solutions by validating and integrating such solutions available through multiple vendors.

The role of the MSPs (IT Managed Service Providers) is paramount in implementing such solutions. The challenge for the MSPs is that their focus is more on solution implementation rather than doing design and development to integrate the IoT solutions. Thus, they find it difficult to service the market demand. This is where GCR India comes into the forefront to play a pivotal role by offering cloud-based technology platform and an online marketplace to help MSPs to deploy SaaS connected, pre-integrated IoT solutions, worldwide.

GCR India’s online marketplace connects global IoT vendors (ISVs) with the end customers, through the skilled MSPs. It collaborates with worldwide cloud-based/networking solution providers and enables channel partners providing IoT solutions and cloud services. GCR also offers a combination of smart connected IoT hardware and software solutions to serve end-customers via its MSP partners. GCR India’s unique platform fortifies its Solution Partners to provide a wide range of solutions, services and applications to help accelerate business growth and keep pace with the development of the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing era.

The current channel maintains the flow from product vendors, distributors, system integrators and telecom services providers, before finally handing over to the customer. In the near future, the role of the distributor will be shortened to form a path from product vendors and system integrators straight to a Managed Service Provider/Telecom operator and then to the customer. Dubbed as Channel 3.0 model, managed service providers will play a notable role in the ecosystem by improving operations and cutting expenses by outsourcing day-to-day management responsibilities and functions. This can include outsourcing human resource activities, production support, and life cycle management activities, which speed up the process flow and improve efficiency.

Commenting on the Channel 3.0 concept, Tony Tsao, Founder & CEO, GCR said, “It will enable progressive changes in IoT service business models. Solution providers deliver applications from single to integrated solutions, or even massively migrate to collaborative solutions. And the system platform has been transformed from Machine-to-Machine (M2M), focusing on serving individual machines with better quality, and aggregating systems to remove redundant information already transmitted by other machines.”

“New service models will emerge by adapting complex applications driven by open collaboration architectures,” added Tsao.

A lot of these IoT solutions are license based and are offered on OPEX model, saving large capital investments. GCR currently offers vertical focused IoT solutions for Education, Enterprise Training, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Logistics.