9th edition of ‘IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019’ held at Bengaluru

The 9th edition of IoT Innovation India Conclave & Exhibition 2019, India’s first and largest comprehensive IoT event, is being held on 21st November 2019 in Bengaluru. Backed by reputed industry players- MediaTek, Tata Tele Business Services, InfoObjects and OneM2M, the day-long event will congregate CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, OEMs and startups across key industries such as IT/ ITeS, Healthcare, Automobile, Manufacturing, Retail, Utilities, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Real estate, Automation etc., along with Government officials and investors and VCs sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on Internet of things (IoT).

According to a study by Deloitte, India has transformed itself as one of the rapidly growing hubs for IoT solutions, globally. The country’s IoT market size is expected to reach to $9 billion by 2020. Today, apart from tech industry, IoT has set in to disrupt traditional industries like utilities, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, transportation and logistics. However, any path-breaking development is surrounded by issues and challenges that need consensus building, analysis and groupthink. Similarly, the IoT conclave provides a platform for collective thinking that can lead the way to build an inclusive IoT-led innovation and technology ecosystem in India.

Speaking about the event, Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Communications, MediaTek India says “The IoT adoption in India is expected to grow across industries, as the Government of India has clearly outlined IoT policy and the government’s smart city mission is a key enabler for IoT adoption in the country. IoT units in India are expected to reach 1.9 billion by 2020. MediaTek is in sync with the government’s Digital India and Smart City mission and is working towards introducing best-in-class IoT solutions like AI IoT (AIoT) platform which can be applied in a wide range of scenarios, including smart city, smart building and smart manufacturing. It enables customers to accelerate the development of AI-enabled consumer IoT products. Events like IoT Innovation Conclave 2019 are ideal platforms for MediaTek to showcase its technological expertise in the field of IoT.”

Lux Rao, Director & Leader – Solutions, NTT India says, “We’re in the midst of a significant transformation regarding the way we produce products thanks to the digitization of manufacturing. This transition is so compelling that it is being called Industry 4.0 to represent the fourth revolution that has occurred in manufacturing. Industry 4.0 is a confluence of disruptive digital technologies that are set to change the manufacturing sector beyond recognition: driven by the astonishing rise in data volumes, computational power, and connectivity; by the emergence of advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities; by new forms of human-machine interaction, such as touch interfaces and augmented-reality systems; by improvements in the transfer of digital instructions to the physical world, such as in advanced robotics and 3-D printing The network of machines that are digitally connected with one another and create & share information resulting in the true power of an IoT enabled Smart Factories – enabling them to be more productive, agile & safe. Forums such as the IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019 are instrumental in bringing to fore experts in the domain to share their knowledge & experiential prowess. I am extremely delighted to be a part of this pioneering forum and share my views on IoT enabled Smart Factories.”

Utkarsh Panwar, President Engineering, InfoObjects says, “As per Gartner prediction, we will have almost 20 billion internet-connected things by 2020. This presents a great opportunity for new types of products & services especially in edge computing. Industrial IoT will have a huge opportunity in terms of prescriptive maintenance with the use of machine learning technologies. Companies having experience working with large manufacturing & industrial IoT domain can easily contribute to new emerging use cases in India viz. industrial devices, health care, fleet management & connected cars. Platforms like IoT Innovation India Conclave provide an ideal platform to showcase cutting edge futuristic technologies.”

The conclave is the brainchild of Konnect Worldwide Business Media, India’s leading live business media and events company that engages people and enriches businesses worldwide. Expressing his excitement about the event, Rahul Sindhwani,CEO, Konnect Worldwide Business Media views, “IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019 will help in strategizing a strong vision of IoT landscape in India. This is an ideal platform to bring the key influencers and decision makers under one roof. This year’s event will highlight the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting IoT in India. There will be case studies and dedicated tracks covering the entire Internet of Things ecosystem including Smart Energy & Cities, Smart Factories, Smart Homes, Connected Cars, Industry 4.0, Data Analytics for Smart Enterprises, Privacy & IoT Security and Digital Automation Innovations.”