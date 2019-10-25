72 Percent Indian Enterprises Have Misplaced Confidence That Cloud Providers’ Security Is Sufficient: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks released a report that uncovers the truth about the state of cloud security among large enterprises in India and across Asia-Pacific, including many cases where perception doesn’t match the reality of professionals who know best.

Conducted by Ovum Research, the report shows that large enterprises, defined as those with more than 200 employees, are not prepared for cloud-related cybersecurity threats, and more importantly, make the assumption that public clouds are by default secure. In fact, 72 percent of security decision-makers in large enterprises in India believe that security provided by cloud providers is sufficient to protect them from cloud-based threats.

“Organisations need to recognise that cloud security is a shared responsibility,” said Anil Bhasin, regional vice president, India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks. “While cloud providers are responsible for the security of their infrastructure, the onus is on companies themselves to secure their data and applications stored in that infrastructure.”

Among the companies surveyed in India, nearly half of them (47%) operate with more than 10 security tools within their infrastructure to secure their cloud. However, having numerous security tools creates a fragmented security posture, adding further complexity to managing security in the cloud, especially if the companies are operating in a multi-cloud environment.

The multi-cloud approach creates a dangerous lack of visibility that is prevalent in 50 percent of large organisations surveyed, according to Andrew Milroy, head of advisory services, Asia-Pacific, Ovum.

“The ubiquity of multi-cloud deployments in large organisations calls for a unified view of all cloud-native services. It is ideal for organisations to have a central console that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence to help prevent known and unknown malware threats, and quickly remediate accidental data exposure when it arises,” said Milroy.