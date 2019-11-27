68% of Indian respondents are willing to save their personal bank details on websites they trust: NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. unveiled the results of its India Digital Wellness Report, an online survey of over 1,500 city-dwelling Indian adults exploring consumer awareness of security threats related to financial transactions and their resulting behaviour. The report found that nearly 7 in 10 (68%) of responding consumers making financial transactions online are willing to save their personal bank details on the websites they trust, while more than 8 in 10 (83%) think financial fraud and data theft are the biggest threat to online banking.

According to the findings, convenience and time-saving are the top motivators for making online transactions, as consumers make the maximum online financial transactions for shopping (91%) closely followed by bill payments (88%). City-based millennials engage in more financial transactions online (98%) than any other generation surveyed, closely followed by Gen X (97%) and Gen Z (94%). Consumers in tier 2 cities were found to be taking the most advantage of online transactions and they are ahead of consumers in metros and tier 1 cites when it comes to shopping, wallet transfers and booking tickets. While digital wallets are seeing an increase in uptake, only 69% of Indian respondents are engaging in wallet transfers.

“It is impressive to see that consumers in India are embracing the world of digital and choosing to access the internet for various routine activities such as paying bills, transferring money, booking tickets and more,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India. “However, it is more important than ever for consumers to be aware of potential risks and to stay vigilant while making transactions online. Cybercriminals are looking to take advantage of consumers who may be less security minded and distracted by the excitement of shopping online sales. We are here to help consumers understand how they can take critical steps to help improve their cyber safety during these times of year when they may be more vulnerable.”