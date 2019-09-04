3rd IT MANTHAN 2019 concluded Successfully

ITAO (Information Technology Association Of Orissa) organized its third IT MANTHAN at CHILLIKA on 10 &11 August 2019. IT MANTHAN started in the year 2017 with a grand success. This year Manthan witnessed better response than last years. The motto of this event was bringing all IT dealers of Odisha to a single platform with the vendors for better interaction and understanding.

This time HP Printer is the main sponsor and Lenovo Laptop is the Co-Sponsor. Also Intex, HP laptop, Savex, Epson, Asus and Dell are associate sponsors as well as Zebronics and Quickheal are support partners. This event was colourful and exciting and attracted many young entrepreneurs and vendors to participate.