3i Infotech’s PREMIA Astra to reduce operation complexities for Sarwa Insurance

3i Infotech Limited, a global Information Technology company, with its end-to end, cutting-edge insurance technology solution, PREMIA Astra will help Sarwa Insurance, a leading provider of finance solutions in Egypt, to intelligently automate and cut complexities and thereby transform operations. The solution suite is built ground up using state-of-the-art technology to deliver a dynamic range of solutions for insurers to operate across every business channel and product line.

Sarwa Insurance, the largest player in Egypt’s debt capital markets, chose 3i Infotech’s PREMIA Astra as it enables efficient and quick policy administration, consequently bringing immediate benefits to its customer management processes.

In addition, the streamlined and meticulous claims service processes with modules that enable easy regulatory compliance and intelligent reporting, provides Sarwa Insurance the edge to differentiate itself in a highly competitive landscape.

Rakesh Doshi, EVP & Business Head- Insurance & Financial Services, 3i Infotech said, “PREMIA Astra provides a one-stop solution for all insurance operations. It is cloud-enabled and capable of being hosted online to allow remote access for insurance administration. With this implementation, Sarwa Insurance’s intermediaries will be able to access the company’s electronic systems to follow-up with their customers and issue relevant documents. They will also be able to conduct follow-ups on payment of compensation for its customers and view mediators’ activities.”

Speaking on the implementation of PREMIA Astra, Ahmed Khalifa, Managing Director, Sarwa Insurance said, “We selected 3i Infotech’s PREMIA Astra solution for its superior quality and user-friendly interface, along with its guided navigation which is based on a seamless workflow. This will help us in meeting our current business requirements and growth objectives. Also, its responsive design enables access from multiple end devices like mobiles, tablets, laptops and desktops.”

He further added, “Sarwa Insurance is moving towards the global trend of investing in information technology, digital and electronic services as part of its technology transformation. We will achieve a competitive advantage in the market to reach all our customers across geographies, through PREMIA Astra. We appreciate the dedication of 3i Infotech team for the project execution, and we look forward to their continued support in the future.”