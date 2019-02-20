3i Infotech and its leadership bag prestigious global awards

3i Infotech Limited has started 2019 on a winning note, with the company being named as one of ‘Asia’s Greatest Brands’ and its MD & Global CEO Padmanabhan Iyer being honored as one of ‘Asia’s Greatest Leaders’ by the Asian Business & Social Forum 2019. The awards were presented to the company at the 3rd edition of ‘Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders’ at a glittering ceremony in Singapore, as part of the ‘Pride of Asia’ awards series of AsiaOne magazine and URS Consulting.

Speaking on receiving the prestigious double accolades, Padmanabhan Iyer, MD & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “3i Infotech as an organization and I personally, are delighted and humbled to have received these prestigious awards among luminaries within the industry. It reinforces our commitment to all our stakeholders in delivering quality and excellence over the years. We as a company are growing and have re-invented ourselves as a future-ready organization, delivering next-gen solutions to our customers globally. By constantly upgrading its comprehensive set of IP based software solutions & IT Services solutions, the Company sustain its cutting edge advantage in addressing the dynamic requirements of Banking, Insurance, Capital Markets, and Asset & Wealth Management (BFSI).”

The award recipients were selected on the basis of primary and secondary research across 16 industries under 62 sub categories in Asia, with evaluation and scoring by independent jury members, United Research Services International’s primary and secondary data collation and the AsiaOne editorial team, and the entire process reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers.