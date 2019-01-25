37% of Organizations Impacted by Cryptomining over Past Year: Check Point’s 2019 Security Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has published the first instalment of its 2019 Security Report. The Report highlights the main tactics cyber-criminals are using to attack organizations worldwide across all industries, and gives cyber security professionals and C-Level executives the information they need to protect their organizations from today’s fifth-generation cyber-attacks and threats.

The first instalment of the 2019 Security Report reveals the key malware trends and techniques observed by Check Point researchers during the past year. Highlights include: