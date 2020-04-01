LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand pledges support towards India’s Fight against COVID-19. Reaffirming its commitment towards people of India, LG announces several initiatives to help the community in every possible aspect. Due to the nation lockdown, there are a huge number of migrant laborers and daily wage workers who are struggling each day and yearning for essentials to survive. LG takes up the responsibility in partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation, to serve meals to these people across India. LG will be sponsoring over 1 million meals.

In addition to this and with an aim to provide basic amenities to the doctors and patients, LG India is also donating products to the hospitals allotted for quarantine/ isolation wards. The brand will cover 50 state & district hospitals to further enhance the set-up by providing Water Purifier, Air conditioners, Refrigerator & TV. Several State Governments have appreciated LG Electronics support to fight against this pandemic.

Commenting on the initiatives, Young Lak Kim- MD -LG Electronics India said, “In these precarious and uncertain times, LG India believes in helping and supporting the Government & citizen of India with a meaningful contribution. We are donating over a million meals to those who are affected by this necessary Lockdown in order to fight the Coronavirus. We are also providing a range of our products for various state hospitals set up for COVID-19. Our initiative is designed to help those in need and contribute to society, at this critical juncture in a positive way. We will further monitor the situation and accordingly align our CSR endeavors.

Sundeep Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer – Akshaya Patra said, “Hunger has emerged as a big challenge due to COVID-19 & a large number of people need to be supported. We are extremely thankful to our corporate partners like LG Electronics India for coming forth and extending generous support towards the provision of over a million meals to people in need during this lockdown. We will continue to work together and serve people in this uncertain situation.”

With the rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19, LG has taken a pledge to support India’s fight against the pandemic. LG is committed to offering active support to people in need in this current situation.