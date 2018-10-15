31% of Indian organisations expect to be victims of cyber-attacks in future: Sophos

National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) launched in 2003 to create awareness on adopting cybersecurity best practices. 15 years later, this annual initiative continues to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across the globe. With the rise in cybercrime in India, we need to collaborate to stay protected from cyber threats and increase our resilience over a period of time.

According to a recent Sophos The State of Endpoint Security survey, 31% of Indian organisations expect to be victims of a cyberattack in the future. While the Dirty Secret of Network Firewalls survey indicated that 30% IT managers think their organization’s current defenses are not sufficient to block cyberthreats they have seen in the past year.

Commenting on the concerns of Indian organisations about their security capabilities, Mohit Puri, director sales engineering at Sophos India & SAARC said: “It is important that organisations adopt a defense-in-depth cybersecurity strategy to better protect their environment. They should aim for inclusion of every employee in increasing cybersecurity robustness, along with deployment of comprehensive and connected cybersecurity solutions across their entire network estate from network to endpoint resources.”