22nd Edition of CMDA IT Expo 2020 Concluded on a Grand Scale

The CMDA IT Expo, the CMDA’s (Computer & Media Dealers Association), with the theme Accelerate Your Growth, conducted their 22nd Expo Edition (which is also their 2nd B2B Expo Edition), on a grand-scale. The event was held on Feb 11-12, 2020 in Pune at Hotel Conrad and . The event witnessed a higher number of exhibitors and professional visitors over their last expo—there were over 50 exhibitors and over 2500 visitors. There were also engaging seminars on both the days during the expo period. Another highlight of the event was NCN, a media partner and close associate of CMDA, has conducted NCN Channel Partners Summit 2020 Pune on Feb 11 [7PM to 10PM] in close collaboration with CMDA, which included an engaging Panel Discussion and awards distribution ceremony which was attended by nearly 200 leading vendors and partners.

Kausar Dhabiya, President of CMDA, shares, “This is our 2nd B2B Edition and 22nd Edition overall. We changed the CMDA Expo’s focus from consumer expo to B2B expo with the aim to help partner community in conducting their businesses. This year, we received a very good response both in terms of the number of exhibitors, who including the leading brands and channel partners, as well as in terms of visitor count. CMDA has always been striving to help not only its members, but the entire IT trader community of Pune and the surrounding areas to improve their business, work ethically, grow professionally and be socially responsible. As an association, CMDA keeps the members updated on from where the next challenge or opportunity could emerge. With the changing dynamics of the IT trade, it is really important for the channel partners to change their traditional ways of doing business and look for new opportunities in the trade. The Expo is meant to be a potential platform to help the partners in growing their businesses.”

The CMDA, Pune was established in 1993, has over 400 members who are dynamic entrepreneurs from IT industry who control over 90% of the IT trade in Pune and surrounding areas. The other IT associations which supported CMDA Expo 2020 include FAIITA (Federation of All India IT Associations), Computer Association of Nashik; MDA – Latur; CMDA – Satara; Dhule Computer Association; Computer Association – Kolhapur; Vidharbha Computer & Media Dealers Welfare Association – Nagpur; CMDA – Sangli; Jalgoan District Computer Dealers Association; Association of Computer Traders – Aurangabad; MAiT – PCMC; TAIT – Mumbai; Chandrapur District Computer Dealers Association; and Bhusawal – CDPA; and Media Partners – NCN and Safe Secure.

“We encourage the vendors and partners to meet under one platform here and chart out how they can tie up and work together. This expo is also specially designed to help the partners from T3 and T4 cities to interact and update their business strategies. Through seminars, we also educate the partners how to deal in the context of new developments such as increasing invasion from the online portals. In a nutshell, the aim of this platform is to help the partners to know new business opportunities, enhance their reach, learn how to solve the problems and so on. The CMDA Expo has achieved all these objectives to a significant level and will continue to do so in future. We thank all the partners and media who supported us and their support we will strive to conduct each event better than the previous events in a way that will benefit all,” adds Kausar Dhabiya.

CMDA conducts many events and seminars for its members throughout the year covering the latest technology, new government policies, changes in taxation and market trends. Every year, CMDA also conducts free health checkup camps and sports events for refreshment and social interaction, etc. Over time, CMDA has won the confidence of the IT trade community which includes vendors, national distributors, regional and sub-distributors, system integrators in the Pune and Maharashtra.