TTEL Thermaltake Esports League, the esports gaming division of the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has partnered with Ubisoft to host the 2020 TTEL Thermaltake Esports League ‧ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Taiwan Tournament. The quarterfinals were held this weekend at the Thermaltake Liquid Cooling Gaming System Flagship Store. Broadcasters PlayOfTheJay and SpiderJal provided viewers online a play by play description of the game. Congratulations to Team ACT, THEM Gaming, Team Notorious and Bikini Bottom for advancing to the semifinals. The final four teams will compete in the semifinals and the championship on May 2nd at the Thermaltake Liquid Cooling Gaming System Flagship Store. Fans can tune in to watch the tournament broadcast on the Thermaltake Gaming Twitch. For the latest updates, stay posted on the Thermaltake Facebook Page (and TTEL Thermaltake Esports League Official Website (http://ttelgaming.com).