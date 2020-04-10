TTEL Thermaltake Esports League, the esports gaming division of the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has partnered with Ubisoft to host the 2020 TTEL Thermaltake Esports League ‧ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Taiwan Tournament. This weekend on April 11th and 12th, the quarterfinals will be held at the Thermaltake Liquid Cooling Gaming System Flagship Store.

The top eight teams will battle to become the final four. Also fans can tune in to watch the tournament broadcast on the Thermaltake Gaming Twitch Channel (twitch.tv/thermaltakegaming). For the latest updates, stay posted on the Thermaltake Facebook Page (facebook.com/ThermaltakeInc) and TTEL Thermaltake Esports League Official Website (http://ttelgaming.com).

Official Gaming Gear

DiamondStar Liquid Cooling Gaming PC, SHOCK V2 Gaming Headset, Level 20 RGB Gaming Keyboard Cherry MX Blue, Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse, X COMFORT Real Leather Burgundy Red Gaming Chair, Level 20 BattleStation RGB Gaming Desk