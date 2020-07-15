2020 Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 2

Thermaltake is excited to announce that NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 2 is back! Within four weeks, six contestants from six different countries will show they how well they can compose a light show with Thermaltake’s latest RGB lighting customization editing software—NeonMaker. This time, they will create this light show with Floe DX and TOUGHRAM memory.

Contestants can only use the Floe DX RGB 240 All-In-One Liquid Cooler, TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Memory 3200MHz 16GB (8GB x 2) and NeonMaker software to create this light show, and fight for the top three positions for a total cash prize pool of $5,000 US dollars. The contestants will be graded by their originality, artistry, utilization of the software, and their video quality.

Contestants would not only be graded by Thermaltake judges and the TT CEO but also carefully selected professional modders. Tt community members would also contribute 30% of the final scores for each contestant. So, don’t miss out on the chance to win amazing prizes every week during the prediction giveaway event and the final giveaway event by joining the Tt community and vote for your favorite light show!