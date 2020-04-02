2020 Thermaltake Neonmaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 1 Winner Announcement

Thermaltake is thrilled to announce the first-ever winners’ list of the 2020 Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 1. Australian modder Corey Gregory who has won first place, followed by Sri Lankan modder Sanjaya Bhanu winning second place, and modders from the Philippines and India, Samuel Callanta and Maulik Patel have won third place together.

2020 Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 1 proudly invited ten of the world’s top case modders from Australia, Canada, China, Philippines, France, Sri Lanka, India, and the United States to participate in this exciting event. The contestants were required to use the NeonMaker Lighting Software along with Riing Quad Fans to create their light show. They were expected to produce a light show with their original creativity, utilizing the new software, and their artistry.