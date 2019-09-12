UCTA & Marg software conducted Health Checkup and Blood Donation camp on July 31st in Shanti Raj Hospital from morning to afternoon. This programme was conducted in the presence of Dr.N.S.Rajawat, Dr.Archana Jain and from our MARG software Navneet.

During blood donation C .I. from Police Station, Govardhan Vilas Mr. Bhawani Singh also attended this programme and marked his presence. Firstly, ribbon cutting ceremony was done by Archana Jain and then she donated blood after that camp started. In this camp 90 members were provided medical facilities and 52 units of blood donations were received in which 44 units were from Gents and 8 units were from ladies.

Blood Collection was done in accordance wirh Saral Bank. while donation blood there was a 'LUCKY DRAW, coupon for the members in which Lucky draw winner will get a one- night stay in Kumbhalgarh. This opportunity was grabbed by Hemant.

The great enthusiasm was shown by the members of organisation in which Pankaj Gupta from Medical Committee, Mitesh Salvi and Subodh ji gave their presence & UCTA President (Head).Anirudh Singh Karohi gave special thanks for visiting and witnessing the camp.