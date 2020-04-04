UCTA Conducts BenQPremier League 2020 Cricket Tournament and Celebrates International Women’s Day

The two-day BenQPremier League 2020 cricket tournament was organized by UCTA and it was inaugurated by Paras G. Singhvi, Udaipur City Upmahapour. Mr. Pradeep G. Kumawat, Manager, Alok Institution; and BenQ Company Representative, Mr. Nikhil. Mr. Anirudh Singh G. Karoi, President UCTA; and Mr. Subodh G. Mehta, Secretary, UCTA, welcomed the guests and dignitaries. Mr. Vikas Agarwal and Naresh G. Menaria, Even (Cricket) Committee members, were also present. It was held in Mar 2020 at MBA Ground in Udaipur whereas BenQ was the main sponsor of the event.

On Day 1, four matches were held: the first was between Ozone and Dahwa in which the Ozone team won by 22 runs. The second match took place between Pentam and CP Plus with Pantum winning by 10 runs. The third match was between Ozon and Brother, with Ozone winning by 10 runs. The fourth match was between Pantum and Marg Software in which Pantum won by 9 runs.

On the second day of the tournament, the fifth match was played between Brother and Dahwa in which Brother won by 57 runs. The sixth match was played between CP Plus and Marg Software in which CP Plus won by 8 wickets.

Based on the perfomances of all the matches, the final was played between the Ozone and Pentam team, in which the Pantum team won the tournament trophy winning by 14 runs.

Best batsman of tournament was Mr. Nirmal Menaria, best bowler Vipul Aggarwal, and the best wicketkeeper Mr. Vikas Agarwal.

The winner’s trophy was awarded to the Captain, Mr. Ajay Srivastava of the winning team by the Mr. Kaushal Sharma, representative of Banku Company (Sponsor) and Mr. Anirudh Singh.

Mr. Subodh, Secretar of UCTA, thanked all the members of the tournament and the event committee, Mr. Vikas G. Agarwal and Naresh G. Menaria, for organizing the grand tournament.

UCTA Also Organized Special Event on Women’s Day on Mar 8, 2020 [Sunday]: On the occasion of Women’s Day, a special event was also organized by UCTA for the female family members of the institution members, which included fun-plays for children and mehndi for women. Women’s Day Cake was cut by the women who attended the event.