HYPERX ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF PUBG NATIONS CUP

HyperX announced full peripherals sponsorship of PUBG Nations Cup, the first all-star event in PUBG Esports. Top-tier players from around the globe will take part in international competition as the world’s best PUBG teams face off for a shot at glory.

HyperX will be the official sponsor, providing the event with quality gaming equipment including Cloud Alpha, Cloud Earbuds, Pulsefire FPS Pro, Alloy FPS RGB and FURY RGB SSD.

“We’re excited to extend our support for PUBG community from FACEIT Global Summit to PUBG Nations Cup,” said Susan Yang, director of APAC marketing, HyperX. “With the support of HyperX peripherals, we aim to demonstrate how professional-grade gear empowers PUBG gamers and enhances their gaming experience.”

PUBG Nations Cup will take place at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea . A total of 16 teams from across five continents (North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania) are represented in the international competition, bringing together the world’s top PUBG talent to one location for a $500,000 prize pool and the honor of lifting the PUBG Nations Cup trophy.

“Having quality partners is indicative of the type of event we strive to host, so we’re extremely excited to be partnering with HyperX for our first premier global esports event of the year,” said Julian Schwartz, Central Esports Business Development Manager for PUBG Corporation. “Their brand and products are truly among the best in class around the world, so it was an excellent fit for both PUBG Nations Cup and PUBG Esports as a whole.”