Top Gaming laptops

Omen RTX Studio Laptop

With the incredibly powerful OMEN 15 GeForce RTX Studio Laptop equipped with the latest Hexa-Core 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and high performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 dedicated graphics, you can render, edit, stream and broadcast video content like a pro and stay on-the-go.

Next level power to create

Unleash incredible power to create the most compute-intensive content without skipping a beat. With latest Hexa-Core 9th generation Intel Core i7 and advanced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 dedicated graphics, you can bring your creative vision to life like never before. Experience fast boot up times and storage galore with 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Portable design for on-the-go creation

Experience an all metal, sleek, ultra-thin designed laptop engineered to create your digital masterpieces even when on the go. See more screen on a high-definition, micro-edge display that supports a wide color gamut to showcase your creations with more vibrant red and green colors for spectacular, true-to-life images.

Endless possibilities

Crafted to multiply your creative options, get single-panel access to expand your storage, memory, graphics cards and hard drives. Thunderbolt 3 connectivity gives you blazing fast file transfers, charging and connections to peripheral devices to help you breeze through creative projects.

MSI GE63 Raider RGB-609

NVIDIA GeForce RTX delivers a powerful laptop gaming experience. These sleek, powerful gaming rigs are powered by the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary RTX platform. RTX graphics bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

Power up with 10% performance gains over the previous generation. Smoothly handle the demands of multitasking to efficiently complete your next project.

• Display: 15.6″ Fhd, IPS-Level 144Hz 3ms 72%NTSC, 100%sRGB 1920×1080 16: 9

• Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 6G GDDR6

• Processor: Intel Core i7-9750h 2.6 – 4.5GHz

• Memory: 16GB (8G*2) DDR4 2666MHz 2 Sockets; Max Memory 64GB

• Storage: 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB (7200Rpm)

Dell G7 15

15-Inch gaming laptop designed for a powerful, immersive in-game experience featuring up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 graphics and the latest 8th Gen Intel® Quad-and-Hex Core™ CPUs, up to i9.

Dell gaming machines are engineered with the specific, demanding needs of the gaming audience in mind. From the latest processors to powerful discrete graphics cards, they make every experience more intense and real.

A complete sensory experience

A stunning view: With up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics with Max-Q Design Technology and up to 6GB GDDR5 video memory, gameplay is clear and detailed.

Unparalleled viewing experience: Witness everything on screen with stunning clarity and superior color richness thanks to IPS FHD or 4K UHD display optionsi with HDMI 2.0 for 60Hz 4K output. Equipped with anti-glare panels to create a wider range of environments.

Superior sound: Experience every beat of the action with improved clarity and imaging thanks to two tuned, front-firing speakers powered by Waves MaxxAudio Pro.

The ultimate personal theatre experience: Elevate your gaming, viewing and mega-tasking with the one-two combo of SmartByte and Waves MaxxAudio Pro. You’ll be sucked into every game like never before, with powerful streaming and encompassing sound—no drops.

Acer Nitro 7 Gaming Laptop

Game on the go with the sleek, metal 1 Nitro 7. Weighing under 2.5kg and just 19.9mm thick 2 , this device lets you play wherever you please. The refined chassis draws the eye and marks you out as a gamer who’s always ready for action.

Share the sharp, vibrant images of a 15.6” FHD IPS display. Enjoy smooth, blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz 2 refresh rate and a 3ms response time overdrive 2 . We’ve boosted the screen-to-body ratio to 78% with narrow 7.48mm bezels and provided lifelike colors using a 72% NTSC, 300-nit panel 2

Maximize your fun with the combined power and performance of a 9 th Gen Intel Core i7 processor 2 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 2 , which includes the powerful graphics capabilities of the award-winning Turing architecture. Speed up your download time to ensure seamless gaming with two slots for M.2 Gen3 x4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in Raid 0 2 and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and store more game data with up to 2TB of HDD storage.

Chill out with twin fans, Acer CoolBoost technology and dual exhaust port design. CoolBoost increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode. Monitor and manage your system in real time with NitroSense, covering temperatures, fan speeds and more, accessible with one touch of the NitroSense hot key.