Thermaltake GC-GTC-BRLFDL-01

The GT COMFORT Series professional gaming chair comes with streamlined gaming aesthetics and mixes true ergonomic form with maximum function. In doing so, it creates a perfect balance between desired gaming comfort and expected performance during the most intense gaming sessions. With an anti-fatigue design and built with materials of the highest quality, the chair offers maximum customization to suit both your gaming and comfort needs.

Allows for effortless adjustment of back angle up to 160 degrees for optimal sitting position during general and gaming use. 4 directional height, width and 4-direction adjustable for optimal support of the forearm to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain. Provides adjustable tilt for increasing and decreasing tension by matching the body weight, secure and sturdy rocking, without putting fatigue on muscles. Gives easy height adjustment for optimal ergonomic support for both posture and back stress prevention. Adjust height for optimal support based on the need. Premium grade aluminum base, designed to support a max load of 150kg, is more durable and long-lasting compared to nylon based counterpart. With internal structured design and a 70cm (25”) width, it is also more stable and solid.

3” caster wheels provide enhanced base support whilst in use. Wider wheel base also provides quieter operation and further adds to the stability of the chair with even greater freedom of movement. High density mould shaping foam with 75kg/M3 foam density to better support body weight with durable construction that does not lose shape. High-quality faux leather for enhanced durability, breathability, and splash resistance to accidental spills. Use of PVC provides enhanced durability than that of traditional PU materials and is easier to maintain.

ZOTAC MEK MINI

First introduced at the CES 2019, ZOTAC officially releases the MEK MINI gaming PC. The ZOTAC MEK MINI is an ultra-compact gaming PC having only 9.18L in volume, making it the smallest desktop-class gaming systems with powerful discrete graphics cards. The MEK MINI is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 6 processing cores for the ultimate gaming firepower. The MEK MINI sports the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX graphics cards with Real-Time Ray Tracing and DLSS capabilities. The MEK MINI comes configured with 16GB of SO-DIMM DDR4 memory, expandable up to 32GB. It also sports a speedy NVMe M.2 SSD as the primary storage drive for fast boot up and quick loading times. Lastly, the MEK MINI sports Killer Gigabit Ethernet and Killer AC 1550 Wireless AC with advanced Stream Direct 2.0 that automatically prioritizes gaming.

GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 EX graphics card

GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 EX graphics card is built behind the idea that the Turing GTX cards are to bring the performance gains of the new architecture. The 80mm dual fans and aluminum plate offers stunning heat dissipation, work together with the quality customized PCB consists of outstanding materials, boosting performances has never been easier. On top of that, the new GALAX member does not require any external power supply, making the GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 EX an excellent choice for many budget PC builds.