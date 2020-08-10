The Thermaltake View 51 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition Full-Tower Chassis in Snow White/Black is a specially constructed full tower case from the View Series chassis which comes with two preinstalled white 200mm 5V ARGB fans at the front, one preinstalled white 120mm 5V ARGB fan at the rear, and can support motherboards up to E-ATX.

The View 51 TG can sync with ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock motherboards to display your own light show. View 51 TG’s magical interior space design serves outstanding liquid cooling expansions and advanced cable management. This well-engineered full-tower chassis utilizes a swing-outside panel and a total of three 4mm tempered glass panels, allowing users to demonstrate their DIY handwork and showcase their internal components. With the support of the latest architecture, the View 51 TG ARGB Edition is not only fascinating in its appearance but provides endless possibilities for PC lovers.

A swing door on the left side allows users to easily access the internal components as well as the ability to remove the doors entirely for complete access to the internals. On top of this, the enlarged window design enables you to display and admire all your components in their full RGB glory. This elegant chassis utilizes swing-out side panels and is enclosed with 4mm tempered glass panels on three sides for users to demonstrate their DIY handwork and showcase their internal components. The I/O ports are positioned vertically on the right side of the front panel with tempered glass windows on its left. Different from other View Series chassis’, the View 51 TG Snow ARGB can hold up to two 200mm fans at the front and on the top.