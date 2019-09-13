Taiwan Excellence’s trailblazing products engage youth at Malhar 2019

Taiwan Excellence continued its electrifying initiative to connect with India’s youth and give them the chance to experience the best of technology.

For the second consecutive year, the Taiwan Excellence joined hands with the prestigious Malhar festival hosted by St Xavier’s College from August 15 to 17. One of Mumbai’s oldest and most iconic college fests, Malhar is known for its record-breaking footfalls with youth converging from across the country at the festival.

In the recent past, Taiwan Excellence has been connecting with youth by reaching out to them through various college festivals and associations. The aim is to attract youngsters and give them a chance to lay their hands on the best of technology.

This year, several leading and premier brands from Taiwan, displayed their cutting-edge, hi-tech products that mesmerized visitors. These included ADATA, ASUS, AverMedia, Avision, Gigabyte, MSI, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, Transcend and Zowie.

This year, Taiwan Excellence also introduced its new slogan ‘Everyday Excellence’. Taiwan Excellence believes that innovation makes a difference in everyone’s life. The slogan holds at its core the fact that Excellence means creative designs that we use every day – on the street, at work, at home. It’s the things that we touch and the ones that touch us.

Excellence has to do with technology that makes us healthy, keeps us moving and gives our children a green tomorrow. The new slogan ‘Everyday Excellence’ is testimony to how Taiwan Excellence empowers people to dream amazing dreams, and live fuller lives. It is about how only the best of products that boast excellence are made in Taiwan and are a choice of innovation for everyone, everywhere, every moment and everyday.

Taiwan Excellence’s amazing product display received an overwhelming response from the students who attended the festival. The crowds kept thronging the display space to catch a glimpse of the latest, trailblazing technology.

Alex Pen, Director of the Taipei World Trade Center Liaison Office in Mumbai, said,“Since the last two years, we have been doing several such initiatives to connect with the youth in India. We wish to give them a chance to experience world-class technology, which Taiwan Excellence has to offer. We want to send out the message that Taiwan Excellence and its associated brands are the ultimate choice when it comes to pioneering innovations. College festivals like Malhar are the best platforms to interact with youth and we hope to meet them at more and more such events.”

The visitors kept thronging the display space to catch a glimpse of the latest, cutting-edge technology. Radhika Zaveri, a student of St. Xavier’s College, was exhilarated to have witnessed the whole experience and said, “Taiwan Excellence had put up such a fabulous display and we had a great time experiencing innovative technology products. Taiwan has some of the best bands in the industry. So it felt great to look at all these products and know about them.”