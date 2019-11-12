Streaming solutions from AVerMedia

Game Capture HD II (C285)

The all in one C285 capture card provides a solution for the streamers, to start the YouTube channel which records 1080p video to its internal storage, without a need of PC. The device also comes with its built-in editor for direct footage clipping right on your TV to make much more impressive video streams and recording.

Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus (GC513)

Featuring wide connectivity, hardware compression capability, and a revamped RECentral intuitive user interface (v4.0), the LGP2 Plus is the first capture card to offer 4Kp60 gameplay while recording at 1080p60 footage without a high-spec PC. The card can even record gameplay, commentary audio, and party chats directly to a MicroSD card, making it an essential tool for streamers and gamers to capture and share epic moments no matter where they are.

Live Gamer MINI (GC311)

Live Gamer MINI is a pocket-friendly capture card which is powerful beyond its size. Its compact form factor allows putting it in your pocket and taking it with you to next stream location as convenient as possible. Feature like STREAM ENGINE lets users record the gameplay backups using the 3rd party software directly to storage without putting any load on the CPU.

EzRecorder530 (CR530)

The EzRecorder530 is a two-in-one solution for users who want to record and take snapshots. With this recorder, videos can be recorded at up to 1080p. The EzRecorder 530, a PC-free recorder, only needs to be powered up and connected to a video source via HDMI or component input to activate recording.

Live Gamer Ultra (GC553)

The live gamer ULTRA provides a solution for laptop users and the streamers, allowing ultra-low latency capture on USB 3.1. With its high frame rate capture ability of up to 120 fps for Full HD signals, the LGU positions is the first external game capture device in the market to bring super smooth recordings.

EzRecorder 310 (ER310)

ER310 provides a solution for busy people to watch TV at home in modern times. It provides easy way for users to preserve all the wonders and excitements you see on your television. ER310 is a digital video recorder that records and stores TV shows in a hard drive for easy video playback and managing it conveniently.

AVerMedia plans to constantly engage with new customers to not only deliver best solutions, but also to ensure that it is among the top streaming solutions in its customer’s consideration set. AVerMedia is delighted to sell and enable access to the latest gaming technology and features at the most cost-effective prices to all customers across India.