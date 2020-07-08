MSI Introduces Most Powerful Gaming Motherboards MAG B550 Tomahawk & MEG Z490 Godlike

MSI, driven by the commitment to provide high-performance gaming through technology, introduces the most powerful Gaming Motherboards MAG B550 Tomahawk & MEG Z490 Godlike.

MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk Gaming Motherboard

The military totem style shows a rigid and stable design. MAG B550 Tomahawk offers essential specifications and features for the mainstream gaming PC market. Dual LAN including 2.5G LAN and Gigabit LAN provides both faster intranet and internet experience. Extended Heatsink Design, 2x M.2 Shield Frozr and PCB with 2oz thickened copper all enhance heat dissipation effect.

Lightning Gen 4 Ready: Doubling the speeds offered by the previous PCI-e 3.0 standard, PCI-e Gen4 provides faster data transfer for graphics cards, storage devices, networking devices, and so much more.

Enhanced Thermal Solution: All B550 motherboards enhance thermal design to improve heat dissipation for 3rd Gen Ryzen processors.

Addressable RGB LED Ready: All B550 motherboards support an addressable RGB LED (JRAINBOW pin header) that allows gamers and users to easily decorate their system with million colors and various LED effects.

USB Front Type-C: Featuring the USB Front Type-C connector, all B550 motherboards allows users to connect with the latest USB devices conveniently; on the other hand, USB Front Type-C can also perfectly compatible with MSI PC cases and other case brands for the best experience.

Flash BIOS Button with Optimized ClearCMOS Function: Flash BIOS Button provides the simplest way to flash the BIOS with only a power supply connected in a few steps without CPU, memory, and graphics card installed. Moreover, MSI optimized ClearCMOS function helps restore the BIOS to default settings quickly and without any additional actions.

MSI MEG Z490 Godlike Gaming Motherboard

Being the flagship segment, the MEG series focuses on the latest technology, aggressive cooling system, and exclusive features to achieve maximum performance.

Active Cooling And Premium Thermal Solution: MEG series motherboards feature active cooling system: Frozr Heatsink Design with double ball bearings fan, Zero Frozr technology, and venting on I/O shielding. MEG Z490 Godlike offers an even more powerful thermal design, including Stacked Fin Array, heat-pipe, and MOSFET Baseplate which are all adapted for extreme and overclocking performance.

Mirrored Power Arrangement: Compared to other designs, MEG series motherboards adopt Mirrored Power Arrangement with ISL Phases controllers to double the phases. 16x 90A Smart Power Stage Design with 16x Titanium Choke III are also used to ensure identical, consistent, and stable power delivery for 10th Gen Intel Core Processors.

MEG Exclusive Features: MEG Z490 Godlike and MEG Z490 ACE both feature Chest Plate, a rigid metal backplate, to prevent potential bending or twisting damage during the installation process. Audio Boost HD is also used for MEG series motherboards with a dedicated ALC1220 audio processor, while the ESS Audio DAC and headphone amplifier deliver studio-grade sound experience.