HTC Vive Announces India Launch Date, Price of VIVE Cosmos

HTC VIVE announced the new VIVE COSMOS, its latest premium PC-based virtual reality (VR) system. Created with a new level of accessibility and ease of use, Vive Cosmos is designed to grow with users over time through a modular faceplate design that can change the functionality of the headset. Priced at INR 89,990/- Vive Cosmos, is available for purchase on the HTC Vive e-store and Amazon from October 25, 2019. The new COSMOS comes with a free, one-year VIVEPORT Infinity membership, worth INR 7,188/- with the code included in the box*. The system has also made the shooting game, AEON, available to consumers free of cost.

Technical Features

Vive Cosmos was built to adapt to the needs of VR customers with ease, versatility, and performance at the forefront. The all-new Vive tracking system offers a simplified setup that makes getting into VR faster and easier than ever before, with six camera sensors for wide and accurate inside-out tracking. Cosmos features a 2880 x 1700 combined pixel resolution—an 88% increase over the original Vive—delivering crystal-clear text and graphics. All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between pixels and combined with real RGB displays minimize screen-door effect.

Included Content

Vive Cosmos is the VR headset that packs a powerful content punch right out of the gate. Viveport Infinity subscription gives unlimited access to hundreds of top-rated VR apps, games, and videos like A Fisherman’s Tale, Fujii, and Ninja Legends, as well as premium videos from top brands like GoPro, Discovery channel, and Animal Planet.

Vive Reality System

Cosmos offers an out-of-box experience that is easy to set-up and launch into virtual worlds using the new Vive Reality System. Vive Cosmos is the first headset to offer the Vive Reality System, a reimagined core software experience for Vive. The Vive Reality System is an entirely new design philosophy for VR, offering an extension of life to make VR feel less like launching apps and more like stepping between worlds. Cosmos will feature a redesigned user interface called Lens to easily navigate XR and Viveport Infinity applications, and a new, dynamic home space called Origin. The Origin space is the launchpad for VR applications and interactive experiences that will grow over time.