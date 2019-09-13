With the growth of the eSports industry, gaming has now become a credible career among the youth. Millions of teenagers and young adults around the world are actively striving to become professional players because of the attractive annual income.

For instance, Dota 2 player Kuro “KuroKy” SalehiTakhasomi is the highest-earning player in eSports history and collectively earned over USD 4 Million in tournament winnings. However, his earnings do not even include income he may have generated from sponsorships and brand deals.

On the other hand, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, who was formerly a professional eSports player, has transitioned to the media and casual side of the gaming industry. Based on his Twitch metrics, it is projected the Grzesiek nets approximately USD 4.4 Million in annual revenue.

Thanks to high-profile cases like these, the lucrative market has now caught the attention of individual players as well institutions. In particular, a handful of universities and colleges have begun to offer students scholarships as well as courses for eSports.

For example, the University of California, Los Angeles(UCLA) and Ohio State University (OSU) both offer eSport courses as well as degrees. And UCLA has even created varsity eSports teams for popular games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Dota 2 and Hearthstone.

Similarly, OSU offers students scholarships for its eSports teams, but in addition, the school also boasts it eSports arena where players train and compete. As of now, only a handful of postsecondary institutions offer eSport curriculums, but as the industry continues to flourish, other institutions may adapt to the changing job market.