Cutting-Edge Laptops from MSI: Alpha 15 and Prestige 14

MSI, driven by the commitment to provide high-performance gaming through technology, introduces a powerful gaming laptop, Alpha 15, with the world’s first 7 nm Technology; and the Prestige 14, the REDDOT Award-Winning Laptop for all Creators 2020 aimed at video editors and graphic designers.

Alpha 15: The World’s First 7 nm Technology Gaming Laptop

Specs: Up to AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor; AMD Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6 Graphics; 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), up to 144Hz IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display; 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD and up to DDR4 16GB; supports up to 64 GB; unique about Alpha 15 – first 7nm Radeon RX 5500M in this segment for extreme performance; Free Sync technology; Cooler Boost 5 with a total of 7 heat pipes to ensure maximum performance; Game Optimized user experience.

Prestige 14: The REDDOT Award-Winning Laptop for all Creators 2020

Target Audience: Photographer, video editors, 2D/Graphic designers; Creators that require an accurate display with smooth performance.

Specs: 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor; GeForce MX330, 2GB GDDR5 Graphics; 14″ FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB; DDR4 16GB (2666MHZ), 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD; unique about Prestige 14 is uses True Pixel Technology.