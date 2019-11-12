The CORSAIR M55 RGB PRO Gaming Mouse offers game-winning versatility with an ambidextrous design that fits any grip or hand, and a highly precise 12,400 DPI optical sensor. Its durable construction, complete with 50 million click-rated Omron switches and a premium braided cable, stands up to the rigors of intense gaming while minimizing fatigue with a remarkably light weight of just 86g. Start gaming immediately with simple plug-and-play setup out of the box. Take full control with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling you to swap between left and right-handed modes, assign macros and remaps to eight programmable buttons, customize RGB backlighting, and manage five DPI settings that can be switched on the fly. No matter how you choose to play, stand up to any challenge with the M55 RGB PRO.

Key Features:

• Versatile Ambidextrous Design: Play at your highest level with either hand using your most comfortable grip, be it palm, claw, or fingertip.

• Precision to Win: Take control over your gaming thanks to a 12,400 DPI optical sensor for high-accuracy tracking.

• Weighs Just 86g: Incredibly lightweight construction lets you play effortlessly at your top form for hours.

• Built to Last: Durable construction featuring 50 million click-rated Omron switches and a premium braided cable gives the M55 RGB PRO the strength to withstand years of intense gaming sessions.

• Eight Fully Programmable Buttons: Create an in-game advantage with powerful macros and button remaps.