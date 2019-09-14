The CORSAIR iCUE 220T RGB Airflow is a mid-tower ATX smart case with a steel grill front panel for incredibly high airflow. Create spectacular lighting with three included SP120 RGB PRO fans featuring eight individually addressable LEDs each, controlled via CORSAIR iCUE software.

House your PC in durable solid steel, with a frameless tempered glass side panel to show off your components. Keep your build tidy with a full-length PSU cover, along with flexible storage options to fit up to four drives.

With room for up to six fans or three radiators, and removable dust filters to keep your system clean, the 220T RGB Airflow is where strong cooling meets smart lighting. With this model Corsair is also kind of redefined the naming system, as the name suggest the cabinet grill is designed to optimize the airflow within the chassis.

And behind that grill we have a trio SP120 RGB Pro fans and those fans are linked up to the lighting node core which transform 220 into a smart case, since we can customize the lighting.

Corsair Icue 220T will be available in two colors White and Black with an elegent design, the front panel is a steel panel which is heavily ventilated with pattern cutouts, and around the grill we have a plastic surround and it has some open spaces around the corners for the air to get in.

You can easily remove the front panel by lifting the panel under that we have a detachable dust filter just over the 3 Pro fans, which you can clean when needed. On the top you will find all the connectivity spot where we have a power button, two USB 3 ports, a headphone and mic combo port and a reset button.

Key Features:

• Improve your system’s cooling with a high airflow layout, complete with a steel grill front panel for Optimal air intake.

• Light up your PC with three included Corsair SP120 RGB Pro fans, each lined with eight individually addressable LEDs around the hub (24 total).

• The included lighting Node Core controls your RGB lighting, making for brilliant lighting effects right out of the box with Corsair iCUE software.

• The 220T RGB airflow’s Solid steel construction and Front plate ensure sturdy and resilient durability along with a striking look.

• An edge-to-edge Tempered glass Side panel window showcases your PC’s components and RGB lighting.

CORSAIR iCUE software brings your system to life with RGB lighting synchronized across all your iCUE compatible products, including fans, RGB LED light strips, DDR4 memory, keyboards, mice and more. Flexible storage options include two 2.5in trays and two more trays in a removable cage that fit additional 3.5in or 2.5in drives.