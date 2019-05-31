Corsair Carbide Series 175R RGB Premium looking budget cabinet

The Carbide Series 175R RGB is a mid-tower ATX case designed with clean lines and accented with an included RGB cooling fan. Show off your PC’s interior with an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel, while keeping your PSU and cables out of sight with a full-length PSU cover. Keep cool with room for up to six fans or multiple radiators, including a 360mm radiator in front. Connect the included RGB fan to compatible ASUS, Gigabyte, or MSI motherboards and their accompanying software for customized Lighting control. With storage Support for up to four drives, three removable dust filters, and a front I/O panel for easy access to your favorite devices, The 175R RGB pairs Corsair quality with classic style.

Highlights: