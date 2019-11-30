Corsair 110R Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case

Corsair is expanding its vast range of PC enclosures with a new entry-level solution. Having moved away from its previous Carbide, Graphite and Obsidian Series naming structures, the latest addition will be known simply as 110R.

Good news for builders who are hoping to cut costs in certain areas, as the 110R could turn out to be the single-most affordable component in a 2019 build.

Well, from the outside, the 110R is a somewhat basic-looking piece of kit. Take away the 4mm tempered glass side panel and you could quite easily mistake the case as something from the ’90s. The number of visible seams and plastic fascia give the exterior a plain outlook, however dimensions of 418mm x 210mm x 480mm are reasonably petite for an ATX solution, and behind the plastic front, the steel frame feels reassuringly solid throughout.

Key Features:

• The CORSAIR 110R is a minimalist mid-tower ATX case with a 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel and storage support for up to four drives, plus a 5.25in ODD drive bay.

• A 120mm fan is included for cooling right out of the box, with the potential to fit up to 5x 120mm, 3x 140mm fans, or multiple radiators for the cooling you need.

• A front I/O panel with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and a combined microphone/headphone jack provides easy access to your favorite devices.

• Removable dust filters in the floor, roof and front help keep your system clean long after the build is finished