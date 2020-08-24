ADATA Stylish SD600Q External SSD

The stylish SD600Q is all about speed! The external SSD delivers up to 440MB per second read and write, quadruple the speed you’d get with external hard drives. It does this with 3D NAND Flash, offering excellent performance, reliability, and shorter loading times. What’s more, the SD600Q features a shock-resistance construction, heat dissipation capabilities, silent operation, and is power efficient.

Fast Transfers – No More Waiting Around: You’ll fall in love with the SD600Q at first sight! Delivering read/write of up to 440MB per second, you’ll be able to transfer a 5GB Full HD movie in a mere 26 seconds!

3D NAND Flash – Even More Storage: Packing 3D NAND Flash, or stacked memory, the SD600Q offers greater reliability, durability, and more storage capacity.

Lightweight and Portable: Weighing just 60g, the SD600Q isn’t going to drag you down. Combined with its palm-sized form factor, it’ll slip easily in and out of your bag or pocket, whenever you need it, wherever you may be.

Military-Grade Protection: The SD600Q is encased in a shock-absorbing silicone casing to offer max protection for the data and drive inside. The SD600Q can survive falls from up to 1.22 meters and meets the U.S. Military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. In other words, it’s pretty darn tough.

High Compatibility – Works with Just About Any Device: The SD600Q is driver-free compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Android and supports hot plugging. It works out of the box with laptops, tablets, smartphones, and game consoles. This makes sharing and moving your content across platforms super easy, without worrying about lengthy installs.

Enjoy the SSD Advantage: Unlike hard drives, SSDs are perfect as external storage add-ons. They are quiet, completely cool, power efficient, and more durable thanks to the lack of moving parts.