Thermaltake Announces Thermaltake A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis at Computex

Thermaltake is excited to announce the new member of Thermaltake A Series chassis- Thermaltake A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis. From the success of Thermaltake A500 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Mid Tower Chassis, Thermaltake takes this case to the next level and creates A700 Aluminum TG. Constructed with a sleek aluminum front panel, A700 Aluminum TG comes in two 5mm tempered glass panels while A500 Aluminum TG has two 4mm tempered glass panels. A Series is designed to have built-in power supply cover for clean and easy cable management and also supports up to E-ATX motherboard for A700 and a standard ATX motherboard for A500. Accommodating the latest PC hardware including the most advanced graphic cards and air/liquid cooling solutions, the A Series Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Chassis is designed for those who are looking for a chassis with outstanding thermal performance that is further complemented by a clean and simply designed case.

TT Premium

To continue achieving the corporate mission of delivering the perfect user experience, Thermaltake developed “TT Premium” with the essence of combining supreme quality products with a new logo design. TT Premium is far more than just a guarantee of quality. Behind the name, it represents the passion in DIY, Modding and Thermaltake’s desire to be the most innovative brand in the PC hardware market. To satisfy the demand of the high-end PC users, TT Premium follows its core values of Excellent Quality, Unique Design, Diverse Combinations and Boundless Creativity to provide a high-performance PC product for every enthusiast.

Exclusively “Tt LCS Certified” for A700 Aluminum TG

Tt LCS Certifiedis a Thermaltake exclusive certification applied to products that pass the design and rigorous hardcore enthusiast standards that only the world’s best LCS chassis are held to. The Tt LCS certification was created so that we at Thermaltake can clearly convey to power users and enthusiasts which chassis are built and tested to be best compatible under extreme liquid cooling configurations. This ensures you get the best performance, compatibility and features.