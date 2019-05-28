T-FORCE Bringing the Industry to a New Horizon at COMPUTEX Taipei 2019

This year, TEAMGROUP’s booth (J0218) at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 will not only show the world eye-catching new T-FORCE RGB products but also announce many new storage products that are related to intelligent living. The core focuses of COMPUTEX 2019 are ‘mirror design, water cooling, and extended concept. Also, the visitors will be able to fully understand TEAMGROUP’s non-stop efforts over the years. At the same time, T-FORCE gaming memory modules, the winners of 2019 Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award will be showcased at our booth. The world will witness the solid strength of T-FORCE which shines on the international design stage.

TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE gaming memory goes beyond the limit, winning international awards one after another. After receiving the Golden Pin Award at COMPUTEX 2018, T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB Gaming Memory has won iF’s International Design Award again earlier this year. More good news came in March, when T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB and NIGHT HAWK RGB won the RED DOT Design Award upon their first entry, adding to the long list of award-winning gaming products from T-FORCE. You will be able to view all of our award-winning products at TEAMGROUP’s booth at COMPUTEX 2019, and take a look back at our achievements over the years.

With creative thinking, T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory is the first in the industry to feature full-screen independent light module technology. By researching optical principles and light characteristics, the specially designed Addressable RGB LED (Addressable RGB: A single LED capable of emitting colors independently and controlling speed) is used to allow players to change the colors of the RGB lighting freely. T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB is also the first in the industry to feature a full mirror screen. The combination of a special sputtering process and full-screen independent light module technology is capable of directly penetrating and reflecting the optical aesthetics of surrounding products. The mirror design enhances the detail of the texture and innovatively embraces the futuristic aesthetics of gaming memory. The highest frequency of the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB is up to DDR4 4800MHz, which is specially designed for gamers who wish to pursue ultimate performance.

T-FORCE DARK Z Gaming Memory continues the concept of T-FORCE DARK armored knight. The sleek line design and the punch press process make the heat spreader simple yet brilliant while the outer unique rivet design can effectively stabilize and protect the main body. The improved airhole design at the top of the heat spreader can accelerate the speed of heat dissipation. It is formed by a punch press process with a one-piece 0.8mm thick alloy aluminum reinforced body structure. The anodized metal painting can improve corrosion resistance. The electroforming T-FORCE logo design echoes with the powerful DARK Z Gaming Memory and the killer look of its armor. The aluminum alloy cooling module allows DARK Z to maintain the best working temperature and provides the most enjoyable gaming experience along with amazing performance.

T-FORCE gaming memory has evolved once again in 2019, releasing the first Addressable RGB LED (Addressable RGB: A single LED capable of emitting colors independently and controlling speed) in the industry. T-FORCE DELTA Z ARGB and XCALIBUR ARGB both will be showcased at COMPUTEX 2019. Along with the magnificent and colorful lighting effects of previous models, the new T-FORCE gaming memory has a 12 level brightness control. Now, even if the brightness is turned low, it will not affect the RGB color performance, which will allow for a more exact synchronization effect. Whether it is the motherboard manufacturer’s exclusive lighting effect control software or the T-FORCE BLITZ software, gamers will be able to change the brilliant colors as they like creating their own unique personal lighting effect.