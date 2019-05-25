MSI to Unveil Breathtaking Solutions for Gamers and Creators at COMPUTEX 2019 Wins Best Choice Awards

Every year, technological titans and startups alike descend on Taipei to show off their amazing products and offer consumers a glimpse at the future. Opening on Tuesday, May 28, COMPUTEX 2019 welcomes tons of visitors around the world to witness the latest innovations in AI & IoT, 5G, Blockchain, Innovations & Startups, and Gaming & XR. MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and the Official Gaming Partner for ESL One Powered by Intel® Events in 2019, is all geared up to dominate the show floor with a full slate of exhibitions and interactions. Visitors can experience the latest laptops and desktops powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX GPUs, and get hands-on with MSI’s newest selection of Prestige series, gaming graphics cards, gaming motherboards, gaming monitors, gaming gear, as well as servers, rugged tablets and more. Furthermore, the Mystic Light zone brings visitors amazingly immersive gaming with revolutionary Ambient Link synchronized game lighting and The DIVISION 2 gaming demo. “We look forward to bringing COMPUTEX 2019 the best-in-class hardware lineup for gamers, creators and all,” says Sam Chern, MSI Marketing VP.

The 2019 COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards winners were also announced recently. Winning 5 honorable awards, MSI apparently stood out as the solid winner over more than 300 respectable competitors: MSI GT76 Titan Gaming Laptop receives “Golden Award”; MSI Trident X Plus Gaming Desktop, MSI Optix MPG341CQR Gaming Monitor, MSI Prestige P100 Series Desktop, and MS-9A95 AIoT Edge Computing – CrucialForce Cloud PBX & CrucialForce Contact Center Solution all win “Category Awards”, once again proving MSI as a global pioneer and world leading brand in the field of Gaming and Creator. “MSI always knows that the future of PC industry is unlimited, and that the demands for hardware from gamers or creators are no longer just the hardware specification. MSI GT76 Titan Gaming Laptop, MSI newest flagship laptop, also gets jury’s attention and wins the highest honor of Golden Award with its remarkable software and hardware technology integration. With the encouragement from these awards and positive reviews, MSI will keep on challenging its own limits in product design, and bringing gamers more inspiring gaming experiences.” added Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

MSI’s COMPUTEX 2019 highlights include:

Showcase of Gaming Solutions: Get ready for hands-on experience with MSI’s newest selection of gaming laptops, gaming desktops, gaming monitors, gaming graphics cards, gaming motherboards, gaming gear, gaming cases and more.

Get ready for hands-on experience with MSI’s newest selection of gaming laptops, gaming desktops, gaming monitors, gaming graphics cards, gaming motherboards, gaming gear, gaming cases and more. Showcase of Prestige Series: Crafted for content creators and business elites, the Prestige series is known for its perfect infusion of powerful performance and elegant craftsmanship. At COMPUTEX 2019, MSI collaborates with remarkable creators, movie concept artist Colie Wertz, professional photographer Alexander Heinrichs, and ZBrush World Champion Maarten Verhoeven, to share a demo of their work and inspiration.

Crafted for content creators and business elites, the Prestige series is known for its perfect infusion of powerful performance and elegant craftsmanship. At COMPUTEX 2019, MSI collaborates with remarkable creators, movie concept artist Colie Wertz, professional photographer Alexander Heinrichs, and ZBrush World Champion Maarten Verhoeven, to share a demo of their work and inspiration. Mystic Light Demo: MSI has taken its Mystic Light ecosystem even further by showcasing Ambient Link, the next-level interactive lighting. Expect to be amazed when a whole room of RGB light panels react to your commands.

MSI has taken its Mystic Light ecosystem even further by showcasing Ambient Link, the next-level interactive lighting. Expect to be amazed when a whole room of RGB light panels react to your commands. Showcase of Servers and Tablets

Giveaways

Gaming Series

COMPUTEX 2019 Best Choice Golden Award Winner: MSI GT76 Titan Gaming Laptop

Well-equipped and incredibly powerful, the MSI GT76 Titan is the first gaming laptop to ever feature a full desktop Intel® Core™ i9 processor with 8-core 16-thread configuration for remarkable 5.0GHz overclocking capabilities. The new exclusive MSI Cooler Boost Titan cooling design, now armed with 4 fans and 11 heat pipes, is able to generate 2.25 times the airflow for extreme gaming performance. Coupled with GeForce RTX™ 2080 graphics, the GT76 Titan once again exceeds the laptop performance boundaries.

Apart from powerful performance, the GT76 Titan is aesthetically pleasing with exotic-car-inspired design. Built with high quality aluminum chassis, carbon fiber themed ventilation grilles and thin bezel design for minimized dimension, the GT76 Titan has gone through tremendous amount of craftmanship to redefine gaming laptop aesthetics. Moreover, the GT76 Titan is unprecedentedly designed with Mystic Light not only on the keyboard but also with underglow to provide one-of-a-kind user experiences. By winning the highest honor of COMPUTEX Best Choice Golden Award, this flagship laptop is ready to take center stage at COMPUTEX 2019.

MSI GE65 Raider Gaming Laptop: Fast Just Got Faster

Speed and power has always been the forefront in gaming. Under the hood, the latest GE65 Raider continues the core of powerful performance from its predecessor. Forged with the latest RTX graphics and 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, the GE65 Raider can easily handle demanding AAA games titles. In addition, the ultra-fast 240Hz IPS-level thin bezel display ensures sharp, clear images in a compact form factor. The new two-toned mesh design at the bottom, inspired by dragon theme, provides better ventilation and prevents hot air recirculation. The GE65 Raider also features the latest Killer Wi-Fi 6 for next-gen network experience.

Prestige Series

MSI P65 Creator Laptop: The Power to Create

The world’s first creator laptop with 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, MSI P65 Creator is tailored with outstanding performance and high mobility for graphic designers, 3D animators, video editors, photographers and other professionals all around the world. Featuring the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics, the P65 Creator is capable of editing 4K video files and photos as well as taking on motion graphics rendering and 3D animation. With its 4K UHD display, the P65 Creator delivers stunningly detailed pictures in vivid colors. Outfitted with ultra-light aluminum chassis, the P65 Creator can be easily carried in one hand and is equipped with long-lasting battery that allows creators to take imagination outdoors and be immersed in their creative world. The Creator Center software is the icing on the cake that allows users to optimize and allocate system resources according to their individual neds.