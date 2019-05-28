Corsair introduces CORSAIR Hydro X Series at Computex 2019

CORSAIR announced the launch of the highly-anticipated CORSAIR Hydro X Series, a complete line of custom cooling parts offering PC enthusiasts a new standard of hardware to build the world’s most powerful and stunning systems.

From CPU and graphics card water blocks to a pump/reservoir, fittings, tubing, radiators, and coolant, the Hydro X Series offers everything you need to build a spectacular custom cooling loop that lowers system temperatures and improves performance, complete with vivid RGB lighting.

Rigorously tested and validated to ensure the utmost reliability and stability, the Hydro X Series has been meticulously designed to work best alongside the massive range of CORSAIR cases and cooling components, fully integrated with CORSAIR iCUE software for automated fan and pump speed control and complete lighting customization.

The Hydro X Series cools any modern desktop CPU using the lineup of XC7 and XC9 RGB water blocks. A nickel-plated copper cold plate, more than 70 high-efficiency micro-cooling fins, and pre-applied thermal material ensure powerful cooling performance, with 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs and a transparent flow chamber to show off your style.

The XG7 RGB range of graphics card water blocks fit a wide variety of popular graphics cards, including NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards. XG7 blocks are total conversion solutions designed to completely augment the looks and performance of the graphics card, with an included full-length aluminum backplate and integrated RGB lighting. Pre-applied thermal material and thermal pads make installation quick and easy.

The XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo delivers a strong flow for your loop thanks to its D5 pump, with a 330ml reservoir and an integrated fillport. Ten top-mounted RGB LEDs light up the reservoir and an included temperature sensor provides real-time coolant temperatures from inside your loop.

All the remaining parts to complete your custom cooling system are available from the Hydro X Series: copper-core radiators from 120mm up to 480mm, soft and hardline tubing, a wide range of fittings with a variety of angled adapters to accommodate all kinds of tubing runs, and several vibrant colors of extensively tested coolant. The Hydro X Series is designed to fit perfectly in a wide range of CORSAIR cases, and thanks to standard G1/4″ fittings, is compatible with the vast majority of existing custom cooling parts available today.

The core Hydro X Series components feature vivid, integrated RGB LED lighting to further accent your system, controllable with a CORSAIR iCUE RGB lighting controller and CORSAIR iCUE software. iCUE connects all your compatible CORSAIR components and peripherals together in a single interface, allowing you to create synchronized lighting effects across your entire system or experience immersive integrated lighting with compatible games.