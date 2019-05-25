COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote to be Delivered by Gregory M Bryant of Intel on May 28

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced that the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote by Intel will be delivered by Intel Senior VP and GM of the Client Computing Group, Gregory M. Bryant. The keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, at 1:30 PM on the Third Floor Plenary Hall of the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) in Taipei, Taiwan with the theme “Powering Every Person’s Greatest Contribution Together.”

“COMPUTEX has been committed to building a technology ecosystem with global partners for many years. In addition to providing manufacturers with a world-class platform to showcase innovative products, we also welcome industry leaders to share insights on future technology trends at COMPUTEX,” said Mr. Walter Yeh, President & CEO, TAITRA. “We look forward to Mr. Gregory Bryant to deliver the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote and to showcase new technologies for the next era of compute.”

In the keynote, Bryant, alongside special guests, will demonstrate how Intel is transforming intelligent computing for a data-centric world and enabling the PC to power the human edge. Gregory M. Bryant added, “We’re delivering the computing foundation that will advance the way we experience the world and expand the human potential. We’ll share how we’re partnering with the industry to push the boundaries of technology forward.”

Throughout its 50-year heritage of computing industry leadership, Intel has been a stalwart of innovation. Most recently, Intel launched its broadest product portfolio for moving, storing and processing data, including the 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, Intel Optane DC persistent memory and storage solutions. For PCs, Intel unveiled the world’s best gaming desktop processor with 9th Gen Intel® Core processors plus the upcoming highly anticipated technologies and architectures for mobile laptops such as the Ice Lake-integrated platform, Project Athena and new CPU architectures with Foveros 3D packaging.