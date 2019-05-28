AVerMedia Unveils World’s First External 4K HDR and 240 FPS Game Capture Card and Latest AI Solutions at COMPUTEX 2019

AVerMedia is going to present its latest products and the world’s first external 4K HDR and 240 FPS high frame rate game capture card Live Gamer BOLT (GC555) for top-tier game streamers. For B2B applications, they are showcasing the latest AI at the Edge solutions at Computex 2019.

The Live Gamer BOLT (GC555) capture card is the latest addition to AVerMedia’s 4K Game Capture lineup. By harnessing the Thunderbolt 3’s ultra-fast connection and Live Gamer 4K’s unparalleled 4Kp60 HDR capturing capability, this is the pinnacle of portable game capturing, period. Other features such as RGB lighting, ultra-low latency, 1080p240 FPS and 1440p144 FPS high frame rate capture are also supported.

This year, for the 30th year of participating in COMPUTEX, AVerMedia maintains its commitment to provide products with leading-edge technology in the steps of the previous 4K HDR series. There are several products, ranging from the already world-acclaimed video capture cards to new audio devices, which include a new microphone and an award-winning webcam. Thus far, AVerMedia products have been highly-recognized and reaping various awards. In addition to the Taiwan Excellence Award 2019, the Live Gamer 4K (GC573) capture card and Live Streamer CAM 313 webcam (PW313) have just received the Computex Best Choice Awards 2019 for their excellence in design, innovation, and usability.

AVerMedia’s booth features a division in 4 main demo areas with each a different focus of the streaming industry.

Live Gamer BOLT (GC555) – The latest technology allows for the best performance. For the first time, you can enjoy 4Kp60 HDR and high frame rate capture at low latency on an external, portable capture card, with this new Thunderbolt3 capture card! This year on exclusivity at Computex 2019, come find out the wonders of the latest technologies at our Thunderbolt Demo.

Live Gamer 4K (GC573) – The Taiwan Excellence 2019 and Computex Best Choice 2019 awarded Live Gamer 4K is a PCIe game capture card that can capture 4Kp60 HDR content with ultra-low latency, as well as capturing and passing-through up to 240 FPS high frame rate. This year, come and find out top-notch technology at our dual PC High Frame Rate Demo.

Live Streamer 311 (BO311) – A whole new approach to streaming user experience! The Live Streamer 311 is an all-in-one package that contains everything beginner streamers or content creators need to start their channels. Whereas you would usually have to go around different marketplaces to look for suitable items, the AVerMedia Live Streamer 311 offers the basics (a capture card, a webcam, and a microphone) in one single affordable package. Beginning a channel has never been this easy! In the box, you’ll find a new user-friendly Live Gamer MINI capture card, an AM310 USB Microphone, and a Computex Best Choice Awarded webcam Live Streamer CAM 313.

Live Gamer WAVES 510 (GH510) – The new gaming headset from AVerMedia is here! With its stylish and comfortable design, the Live Gamer WAVES 510 offers 7.1 surround sound and Hi-Res audio for gamers and audio enthusiast alike. It features 50 mm neodymium drivers, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, rotating ear cups with RGB lighting. The audio and lighting are customizable via the PC software SoundEngine along with settings like Equalizer, 7.1 Surround Sound, Bass Enhancements, Magic Voice, and more. A 3.5 mm audio cable and USB audio cable are included to accommodate most listening scenarios.