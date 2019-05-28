ASUS Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation at Computex 2019

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih hosted a special press event at Computex 2019 in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, where he unveiled a series of limited-edition devices created to commemorate the milestone and introduced the groundbreaking Prime Utopia concept motherboard, ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo laptops, and ZenScreen Touch portable monitor.

The ASUS 30th anniversary special-edition lineup features new versions of the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 smartphone, ZenBook Edition 30 laptop and Prime X299 Edition 30 motherboard, all featuring a special stylized “A” monogram signifying ASUS values and history created by ASUS Design Center to celebrate the anniversary as well as unique designs that embody the ASUS focus on refined aesthetics, outstanding performance and delivering exceptional user experiences. The foundation of the “A” monogram is a representation of the Chinese symbol for people and shows the humanitarian side of ASUS. The top part creates an arrow shape signifying the ASUS ability to overcome obstacles and ascend industry norms, and the overall shape when flipped resembles a heart, which speaks to the heartfelt affection and endearment for life.

“ASUS is honored to have been serving the hardcore tech community, enthusiast, gamers, creators, and tasteful consumers for the last 30 years,” said ASUS Chairman, Jonney Shih. “I am tremendously excited and proud that we have stayed true to our relentless engineering origin on this incredible journey — one that has made us wiser and stronger together. We aspire to continue to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone for decades to come.”

ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 features a luxurious design with a genuine leather lid cover and an 18-karat rose gold plated logo and exclusively equipped with a complete set of premium accessories. It is also the world’s smallest 13-inch laptop featuring a 95% screen-to-body ratio, Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. ZenFone 6 Edition 30 features the iconic Zen-inspired concentric-circle patterning in understated Matte Black with embossed Edition 30 logo. ZenFone 6 is the first notchless ZenFone with innovative Flip Camera. ZenFone 6 Edition 30 comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage for a fast and smooth experience, offering owners the finest integration of art and technology. The Prime X299 Edition 30 motherboard features support for the latest high-core-count processors with an enhanced power solution and premium VRM heatsink design.

At its inception in 1989, ASUS revolutionized the motherboard industry with the creation of the company’s first motherboard, establishing a path to becoming the world’s best-selling and most award-winning motherboard maker. The next-gen Prime Utopia concept motherboard continues this legacy of innovation and is a complete re-thinking of motherboard design to meet the cooling and performance demands of future high-end processors, graphics cards and storage devices to offer system builders the most flexibility.

ASUS is also improving the experience for mobile creatives and professionals with the new ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo ultraportable laptops featuring ScreenPad™ Plus, the next generation of the world’s first intelligent touchpad. ScreenPad Plus offers a larger and full-width display, a more intuitive design, seamless viewing experience and improved multi-screen workflow to empower the ultimate creativity. ZenBook Pro Duo features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED HDR display with a 14-inch 4K(3840 x 1100) ScreenPad Plus and is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 eight-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 ray-tracing graphics. It also features 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3, NumberPad 2.0, Amazon Alexa voice control and a dedicated turbo-cooling button. ZenBook Duo features a 14-inch FHD display with a 12.6-inch FHD ScreenPad Plus, Intel Core i7 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. Both models feature Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with Gig+ to deliver networking speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps for rapid internet connectivity.

In addition to ScreenPad Plus, ASUS also announced that it is bringing ScreenPad 2.0 — an update to the revolutionary input device — to ZenBook 13/14/15, ZenBook Edition 30, ZenBook Flip 15 and VivoBook S14 and S15 to offer the creativity it empowers to more consumers.

ASUS also revealed ZenScreen Touch, a slim and light portable monitor designed for mobile productivity, creativity and entertainment. It weighs just 0.9 kg and is only 9 mm slim and features a 10 point touch screen that supports swipe, scroll, drag and pinch gestures, a built-in 7800mAh battery and rich connectivity with hybrid-signal USB-C and micro-HDMI ports.